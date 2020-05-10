Jeld-Wen Holding Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jeld-Wen in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

JELD opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

