JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.72 ($8.98).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €5.66 ($6.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.20. K&S has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

