JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has an average rating of Buy.

JBAXY stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

