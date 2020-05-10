K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.72 ($8.98).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €5.66 ($6.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.00. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of €18.40 ($21.40).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

