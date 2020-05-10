Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

