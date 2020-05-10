Katherine Ann Owen Sells 9,149 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Katherine Ann Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of Stryker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

