KBC Group NV Acquires 194,713 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,713 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.34% of Avnet worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,715,000 after buying an additional 903,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,036,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after purchasing an additional 980,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

