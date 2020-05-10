KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Cable One as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 46.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $1,844.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.48. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $1,976.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,643.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,572.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

