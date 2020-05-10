KBC Group NV Buys 54,832 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Western Digital worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.