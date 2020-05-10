KBC Group NV Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323,681 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 88.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,246.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

