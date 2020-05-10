KBC Group NV Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 122,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.