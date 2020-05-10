KBC Group NV Has $7.85 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,129 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 665,489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

