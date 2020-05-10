KBC Group NV Has $9.25 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.13. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

