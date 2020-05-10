KBC Group NV Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $133.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $279.01. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

