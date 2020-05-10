KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of -22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. CSFB cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

