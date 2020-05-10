KBC Group NV Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 161.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

