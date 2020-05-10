KBC Group NV Purchases 100,310 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

General Electric stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

