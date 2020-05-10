KBC Group NV Purchases 87,125 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 821.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $116.81 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.14.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

