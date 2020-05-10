KBC Group NV Sells 147,604 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,604 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of Ingredion worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

NYSE INGR opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.