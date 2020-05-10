KBC Group NV Sells 302,774 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302,774 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

