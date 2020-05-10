KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,008 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

