Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.