Kevin P. Knight Sells 13,200 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $498,432.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $76,388.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

