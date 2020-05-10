KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

