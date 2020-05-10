Keyera (KEY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$853.00 million.

Shares of KEY opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.48. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.12.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

