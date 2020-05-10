Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

KFRC stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 29.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

