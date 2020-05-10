Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

