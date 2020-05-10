Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.65. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

