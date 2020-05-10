Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

