Leggett & Platt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,963 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 143,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $29.80 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

