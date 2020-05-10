Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,453.89 ($32.28).

LON CCH opened at GBX 1,896.50 ($24.95) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,857.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,376.85. Coca Cola HBC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13.

In other news, insider Reto Francioni purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,470 shares of company stock worth $13,381,050.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

