Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading 3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s stock price traded up 3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.80, 117,337 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,337,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5,083.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 174,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 112,385.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.