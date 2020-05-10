Linde’s (LIN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €189.99 ($220.92).

ETR LIN opened at €172.55 ($200.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion and a PE ratio of 41.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €161.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

