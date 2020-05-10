LivePerson, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LivePerson in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

LPSN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 37.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 119,098 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 120,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in LivePerson by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

