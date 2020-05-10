Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

