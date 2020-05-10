Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 100,725 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.