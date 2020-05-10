Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 10,430 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

