Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 256,504 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,690.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

MCHP stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

