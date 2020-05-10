Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 364,871 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 916.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,871 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 142,474 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $4,274,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,291.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.