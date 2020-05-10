Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 60,051 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,051 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.29% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $92.41 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

