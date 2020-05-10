Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 76,874 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,595.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

