Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 940 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $100.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

