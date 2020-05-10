Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $563.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.18 and a 200-day moving average of $409.16. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $581.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

