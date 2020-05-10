Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of UDR worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

