Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,628 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Visa worth $228,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $363.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

