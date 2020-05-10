Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

