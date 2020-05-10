Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

