Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $259,974,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 729.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 1,164,141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $34,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $68.75 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

