Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,762 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

ANSS stock opened at $263.02 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day moving average of $250.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.