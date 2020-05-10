Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,891 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,905. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.